LSU lands commitment from 2023 Minnesota DE/TE Jaxon Howard

A busy holiday weekend of college commitment announcements started with a bang Friday for LSU.

Four-star Robbinsdale Cooper (New Hope, Minn.) tight end and defensive end Jaxon Howard announced his pledge to the Tigers in his high school's gymnasium after 6 p.m.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound standout is the nation's No. 96 ranked prospect overall, No. 5 tight end in the country and No. 1 player among Minnesota's rising seniors.

He becomes LSU's seventh commitment for the 2023 class from six different states.

Howard will play "more on defensive line" in Baton Rouge, he previously told TigerDetails, as his recruitment was led by defensive line coach Jamar Cain but he could also be an option at tight end as well.

Howard credited his relationship with Cain as a big reason for the Tigers landing him, along with his relationship with Brian Kelly.

"I think LSU is the perfect place for me," he said during his announcement.