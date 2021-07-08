LSU lands commitment from 4-star LB DeMario Tolan

LSU landed its first linebacker commitment in the 2022 class Thursday when four-star prospect DeMario Tolan pledged to the Tigers over Miami, Clemson and a few other programs.

"I'm greatly excited and can't wait to get started," Tolan said on his Instagram live feed of the announcement.

Tolan took an official to LSU on June 18 to see Baton Rouge and linebackers coach Blake Baker. Tolan's relationship with Baker goes back to the coach's days at Miami and a big reason why Tolan even looked at LSU. His official visit really helped cement his bond with Baker, Ed Orgeron and the other commitments in his class.

"He said he fell in love and that he really wanted me and he really showed it while I was there too," Tolan said about his conversation with Orgeron while on his visit.