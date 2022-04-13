LSU lands commitment from 4-star Michael Daugherty

Georgia 2023 four-star safety Michael Daugherty has a couple dozen college offers and could basically pick any program in the country to attend, but as his decision time neared, it came down to two schools: LSU and North Carolina.

And on Wednesday afternoon the Rivals250 prospect announced his commitment to Brian Kelly's Tigers.

The Grayson High defensive back visited Baton Rouge earlier this spring and returned for an official visit with his parents during the first weekend in April when the LSU coaches and staffers rolled out the red carpet and showed the family everything they wanted and needed to see.

“It was a pretty good experience. That visited dotted i’s and crossed t’s for me. It was really positive. LSU has a positive staff with great energy. Everyone was in high spirits. I thought it went really well. I got to watch them practice, I talked with the coaches, and I got to experience being an LSU player," he told Rivals after the visit.

Daugherty was a main priority target for the new staff, including safeties coach Kerry Cooks, defensive coordinator Matt House and several staffers. The Tigers look at Daugherty as a versatile defensive back that could play safety, nickel or free safety in Baton Rouge.

The April official visit was key for his parents, Kyle and Phoenix, to get a feel and understanding for the educational side of things at LSU and get to know the coaches a little better.