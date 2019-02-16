Ticker
Breaking: LSU lands commitment from Cali DT Jordan Berry

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails.com
California defensive lineman Jordan Berry verbally committed to LSU during the Tigers' Junior Day, according to multiple sources.

The 6-feet-3, 280-pound prospect committed to LSU over Georgia, Florida and USC, among many others.

Berry becomes the second California pledge for LSU in the 2020 class, along with the nation's No. 1 ranked cornerback, Elias Ricks.


