Breaking: LSU lands commitment from Cali DT Jordan Berry
California defensive lineman Jordan Berry verbally committed to LSU during the Tigers' Junior Day, according to multiple sources.
The 6-feet-3, 280-pound prospect committed to LSU over Georgia, Florida and USC, among many others.
Berry becomes the second California pledge for LSU in the 2020 class, along with the nation's No. 1 ranked cornerback, Elias Ricks.
Truly blessed and honored to say I have committed to Coach O and Louisiana State University!