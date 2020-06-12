THE SITUATION

Usually, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Such is the case with The Howards and LSU. Walker Howard, the top-ranked quarterback in Louisiana's 2022 class, committed to LSU on Friday. Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, TCU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Baylor, Penn State and Arizona State were among Howard's other offers. Howard is entering his first season as the starting signal-caller for St. Thomas More this fall. His decision to commit to the Tigers comes about one year removed from camping in Baton Rouge under the watchful eyes of Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and earning an offer -- before a single start at the varsity level for the Lafayette-area powerhouse. Howard is an LSU legacy. His father, Jamie Howard, quarterbacked the Tigers from 1992-95 and finished as the third-leading passer in program history and second in program history with 34 touchdown passes. The younger Howard is the fifth member of LSU's 2022 recruiting class, which already has a stranglehold on the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. He is the third four-star prospect in the group and the second in-state prospect to commit along with three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford out of Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I was looking forward to it (spring football, travel, recruiting visits), but things change. I was talking to my dad about it and I've been talking to Coach O the past two, 2.5 weeks. Every day, he kept telling me I was his No. 1 guy. They wanted me and I'm their No. 1 guy for the 2022 class, and if I committed, I could start building a team. That's what I want -- to win a national championship -- and I'm gonna build myself a dream team (at LSU)." "It finally clicked ... Why not commit? This is where my family is. My mom loved LSU and this is where she wanted me to be. I'm excited and I'm ready to play ball. I know I'm ready for this. I was born for this. My mom was the best and taught me everything I know. She was the best and she wanted me to be a Tiger and taught me how to keep my head stable and keep going and keep fighting. We've had a lot happen in life, but we keep moving forward." "I love my family. I'm a big family guy. Losing my mom brought us all together. I didn't want to separate us. We're all close to each other and it makes everything really nice. I'm just ready to play some football, go into Death Valley. It's a different feeling when you walk into that place compared to any other place." "I've met so many great guys on the recruiting trail. I know I'm cutting it (short), but me knowing these guys, building relationships and seeing what they want to do ... We've started talking and we have the same mindsets. We want to win. We're gonna get a great group of guys and win a national championship (at LSU). That's what I'm trying to find and that's what I want to do." "A lot of coaches told me I was No. 1 (on their quarterback boards), but it felt different for me. I'm a Louisiana kid and I grew up going to LSU games with my dad and my family. We love the environment and I grew up dreaming about being a Tiger, so seeing it become a reality is awesome. I'm excited." "Coach O, let me tell you, there's no one like Coach O. I know some great football coaches, but there's not a better person or coach than Coach O. He's the best and he's the kind of coach I want to play for and that I will play for. Coach (Steve) Ensminger is one of those guys that'll get on your (butt) and motivate you to make you better. I also want to credit Coach (Russ) Callaway. He did a great job recruiting me and getting to know me and all he's doing. I talked with him two or three times a week. He's my guy and I enjoy talking to him, helping me break down recruiting for me."

RIVALS REACTION