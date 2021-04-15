TigerDetails - LSU lands commitment from Jake Johnson, one of the top TEs in 2022

Standout tight end Jake Johnson, the younger brother of LSU quarterback Max Johnson, becomes LSU's 12th commitment for the class of 2022.

"During my recruiting process, I have formed great relationships with coaches and staff that have put their time and effort into me; I am thankful for their wisdom," Johnson shared in a post on social media. "I am so grateful for the Oconee County community and especially my head coach, Coach Noland.

"Lastly, I would like to (thank) Coach O, Coach (Jake) Peetz, Coach Tyler and Coach Shay for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to become a Tiger! I am excited to announce that I will be committing to LSU! Geaux Tigers!"

The Tigers currently have a hole to fill in their tight end room after Arik Gilbert entered the transfer portal. Gilbert recently met with Ed Orgeron and the door is open for his return to Baton Rouge, but no decision has been made yet.

Kole Taylor and Nick Storz has been getting majority of the TE reps in spring camp while Jalen Shead and hybrid WR/TE Jack Bech will join the team in the summer.