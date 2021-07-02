LSU lands commitment from kicker Nathan Dibert

LSU landed its kicker in the 2022 recruiting class in Michigan native Nathan Dibert.

Dibert took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on June 12-13 and worked out for LSU special teams coordinator Greg McMahon and LSU special teams analyst Chris Forestier. He went perfect on field goal charting and kick offs were "mid-70's for yard average and 4.2 hang time average," Dibert told TigerDetails.

"I had a great experience and felt like it was home after I left," he said.

The Tigers officially offered Dibert on June 29 and he didn't wasted any time making his commitment. He plans on returning to LSU this fall to watch a game and "get to know my new family" better.

Dibert is considered the No. 2 kicker in the country, per Kohl's rankings.

LSU could potentially lose Cade York after this season if he decides to leave early for the NFL Draft, which is certainly a possibility. ProFootball Network has him as the No. 1 kicker in college this year.