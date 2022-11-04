LSU lands commitment from QB Colin Hurley, who reclassifies to 2024
LSU has landed it’s quarterback of the future and he’s moving up a year to make it happen.
Four-star Florida QB Colin Hurley pledged his commitment to the Tigers Friday morning and also announced he would be reclassifying from 2025 to 2024.
"I'm excited to see what the future holds and, with that being said, after long and conscientious discussions with my closest and most trusted confidants, I've made the decision to reclassify to the Class of 2024," he posted on social media.
"Additionally, after my senior year at TCA, I will be playing college football at Louisiana State University (LSU), where as of today, I am committed.
"To Coach Brian Kelly and the staff at LSU, I want to say, thank you for the opportunity to graduate a champion and bring a national championship to Baton Rouge!"
He becomes the 6th commit in the 2024 class for the Tigers, which is already a top five recruiting class next year, per Rivals.
Hurley will be returning to Baton Rouge this weekend to watch the tilt against Alabama with his dad, Charlie. They were at LSU earlier this season to watch the Southern game.
“I had a good chat with my parents (after that game). I told them this is the place I want to go, and this is the place I need to be," he told Rivals.
Hurley has an outstanding relationship with head coach Brian Kelly and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, both of whom he talks to weekly. He also speaks with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and several recruiting staffers.
His relationship with LSU began in March this year when he spent several hours at the facility chatting and drawing up plays with Sloan until past midnight. Since then, he’s been to LSU several times for camps, visits or games.
Next, Hurley has a three-peat attempt to focus on but he's also started actively recruiting in LSU's favor and started talking to prospects.
"I'm definitely going to try my hardest to get those athletes because that's who I'm going to be playing with for four years."
Click HERE to read the feature we wrote on Hurley earlier this week.