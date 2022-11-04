LSU has landed it’s quarterback of the future and he’s moving up a year to make it happen.

Four-star Florida QB Colin Hurley pledged his commitment to the Tigers Friday morning and also announced he would be reclassifying from 2025 to 2024.

"I'm excited to see what the future holds and, with that being said, after long and conscientious discussions with my closest and most trusted confidants, I've made the decision to reclassify to the Class of 2024," he posted on social media.

"Additionally, after my senior year at TCA, I will be playing college football at Louisiana State University (LSU), where as of today, I am committed.

"To Coach Brian Kelly and the staff at LSU, I want to say, thank you for the opportunity to graduate a champion and bring a national championship to Baton Rouge!"

He becomes the 6th commit in the 2024 class for the Tigers, which is already a top five recruiting class next year, per Rivals.

Hurley will be returning to Baton Rouge this weekend to watch the tilt against Alabama with his dad, Charlie. They were at LSU earlier this season to watch the Southern game.

“I had a good chat with my parents (after that game). I told them this is the place I want to go, and this is the place I need to be," he told Rivals.