The LSU recruiting train keeps rolling.

Despite prospects not being able to travel to campus right now thanks to the NCAA's dead period because of COVID-19, the Tigers picked up their second commitment in a matter of days.

Rivals250 running back Corey Kiner pledged to LSU on Monday. The Tigers landed quarterback Garrett Nussmeier last week. Kiner becomes the 10th commitment in the Tigers' 2021 class and the first running back commitment.

The Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon back picked LSU over the likes of Cincinnati, Florida, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Texas A&M.

Kiner has never visited LSU and was expected to announce his commitment on July 4, but decided to make his move with LSU before then. A virtual tour sealed the deal for Kiner, he told Rivals.

“During the Zoom meeting I looked at my dad and was like, ‘This is for me; I need to do this,’” Kiner said, who told LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk shortly after his virtual visit that he wanted to be a Tiger.

“I saw qualities at other schools that I absolutely loved, but at one point I saw everything that I loved in LSU x 10. The relationship that I built with coach Faulk, coach O (Ed Orgeron) and the other coaches on the staff in a short period of time, it is unmatched.”

He broke his high school rushing record with 2,298 yards rushing, a 12.1 yards per carry average, 40 rushing touchdowns (44 total) last season as a junior. He has 6,804 all-purpose yards and 88 touchdowns during his three seasons.

Rivals ranks Kiner as a four-star back. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder is considered the seventh-best running back in the country, the No. 7-ranked prospect in the state of Ohio and No. 117 nationally.

Watch his video highlights below: