TigerDetails - LSU lands commitment from Texas 2022 CB Marcus Scott II

It didn't take long for Marcus Scott II to commit to LSU after the Tigers offered on Jan. 2.

The Texas 2022 cornerback and his dad visited Baton Rouge this weekend on their own due to the COVID-19 recruiting restrictions, and made his commitment known Wednesday, Jan. 20.

"The trip was great," Scott II told TigerDetails Sunday (Jan. 17) afternoon.

"With all official visits being off due to Covid-19, my dad and I figured we’d go see the campus ourselves because I’d never been to Baton Rouge before. Seeing the stadium from the outside and all of the many accomplishments of the school on plaques in front of it had a major impact on me and although we couldn’t do much but walk around, I hope I can go back soon to get more of the experience."

The 6-2, 170-pounder has quietly been developing a great relationship with Corey Raymond over the phone. He's also been building relationships with coaches from Houston, UNLV, Baylor and Kansas State, he said.