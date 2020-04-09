We might be in an NCAA dead period until May 31 thanks to COVID-19, but that hasn't slowed down LSU's recruiting efforts.

The Tigers picked up a commitment on Thursday morning from 2022 Aledo (Texas) safety Bryan Allen Jr., who becomes the fourth commitment in the class for LSU.

"I decided to commit to Louisiana State University," he posted on Twitter.

Cornerback Khamauri Rogers, wide receiver Decoldest Crawford and safety Bryce Anderson make up the other Tiger commits for 2022.