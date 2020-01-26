Mississippi wide receiver Alex Adams committed to LSU on Sunday and made a dream come true in the process, he confirmed to Tiger Details. The three-star wideout from South Pike High School in Magnolia, Miss. was on an official visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend. He becomes the third receiver in the Tigers' 2020 class, joining signees Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore. "Living out my dreams," he told Tiger Details when asked about his visit to LSU and picking the Tigers. "The reason why I picked LSU is because they send more players to the NFL, they graduate their student-athletes and this was my dream school."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is a dynamic receiver that has speed and work ethic. “You can’t teach speed,” Adams' wide receiver coach told the Clarion Ledger. “His routes have gotten better over the years, but he has the speed to take the top off defenses at any time.” South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said over the summer: “His work ethic away from the field stands out. He works extremely hard in the weight room during the offseason and that carries over into Friday nights. He plays at a different level when the lights come on.” As a junior, Adams caught 28 passes for 691 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers improved for his senior campaign to 34 catches for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per catch. He is a former Mississippi State commit. He decommitted from the Bulldogs in May of 2019.

Tiger Details' publisher Jimmy Smith noted on Thursday that Adams would be on commitment watch because "LSU wants him and it sounds like he has improved his academic standing." Rivals has Adams ranked as the No. 10 prospect in Mississippi, and No. 76-ranked receiver nationally. You can watch Adams' senior highlights below: