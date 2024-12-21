LSU lands coveted offensive lineman in the portal

The LSU Tigers are slated to lose four of their five starters on the offensive line this offseason. They have a lot of talent in the OL room, but there are very few proven commodities. Once Emery Jones declared for the NFL Draft last Thursday, it became pretty obvious that the Tigers would target at least one OL in the portal, and on Saturday, they struck gold, gaining a commitment from former Virginia Tech IOL, Braelin Moore .

The Hokies starting center for the past two seasons hit the portal after the Hokies 2024 season came to an end. The redshirt sophomore started every game at center last season, finishing with a run blocking grade of 68.8 and a pass blocking grade of 72.3 while allowing just 12 pressures all year.

Moore is a plug-and-play guy. He can play center or either guard position. If LSU feels comfortable with DJ Chester at center, they can put him at guard. If they want to move Chester to guard, Moore can step in at center. It gives them a lot of flexibility when figuring out the interior of the OL.

This is a huge pick up for Brad Davis and LSU. The Tigers really needed offensive line help, especially on the interior, so getting one of the top IOLs on the board is big.

One of the main storylines this offseason is going to be who starts on the OL, but I think it's safe to say Moore will be in there. It's just a matter of if he'll start at guard or center.