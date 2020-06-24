TigerDetails - LSU lands first OL commitment in 2021 class in Garrett Dellinger

LSU made a big splash on Wednesday (June 24) as the Tigers landed their first offensive line commitment in the 2021 class when Rivals250 prospect Garrett Dellinger picked LSU over Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

The four-star offensive tackle becomes the 12th commitment in the Tigers' 2021 class.

Dellinger has a great relationship with LSU's Ed Orgeron, James Cregg and others on the staff, as does his parents.

Here's what Dellinger had to say about LSU in his commitment video, which you can watch here: "This process has been a very difficult progress because I had four great universities to choose from. All four of them I really do like and I respect every one of them. But when it comes down to it, I'm going to be committing to the LSU Tigers. Geaux Tigers!

"I want to play teams like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia. I want to play those teams every day not just watch them. I want to play them. And that's a challenge I want to take because it'll make me grow as a person and grow as a player. I just had a different feeling around them than I did anywhere else. Coach Cregg was a major factor in my decision. When I was on the visit, just seeing how he interacts with the players, that's how interacted with my family and that's how he interacts with all the recruits. I could just tell he's a coach I want to play for. He's a great person and great coach, and the same thing with Coach O. Coach O, his energy, he was talking to me about playing football and I just wanted to go play right then and there."

His lone visit to Baton Rouge last season was when the Tigers hosted and routed Arkansas, 56-20.

“I went on a visit there for the Arkansas game,” he previously told Rivals. “The coaching staff was amazing, the facilities were amazing. Their campus and how everything was laid out was really comfortable. Everything was easily accessible.”