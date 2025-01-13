LSU lands former NC State DB Tamarcus Cooley

Cooley was a three-star recruit in 2023 and committed to Maryland where he played 23 snaps before transferring to NC State this past season. In his lone season with the Wolfpack, Cooley allowed 56% of his targets to be caught for 332 yards and one touchdown while picking off three passes and breaking up seven more. When he entered the portal this time around, he was one of the most sough after DBs on the market.

Cooley is the newest member of LSU's No. 1 rated transfer portal class and gives them a versatile DB who can play safety or corner. He's done most of his work in the slot, playing 400 of his 643 career snaps at the position, which allows Corey Raymond to move Mansoor Delane to the boundary if he wants to.

The Tigers needed to find another defensive back, preferably one who could play multiple positions on the backend. He can lineup in the slot, in the box and at free safety, so he should be able to step in and give the Tigers some production right away.