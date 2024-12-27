LSU lands former Northwestern OL Josh Thompson

The transfer portal dominos keep on falling for the LSU Tigers. After two weeks with one offensive line transfer, the Tigers have continued adding to their trenches, this time with the addition of former Northwestern OL, Josh Thompson.

Thompson was one of the top offensive linemen in the portal, and after receiving interest from a ton of schools, he committed to LSU. The former Northwestern guard was one of the highest graded OL in the nation last season, earning an 83.5 pass blocking grade and a 75.0 run blocking grade. He allowed six pressures and zero sacks in 402 pass block snaps.

Thompson now joins Braelin Moore as the two Tiger offensive line transfers. With a bunch of young talent on the roster, there was an obvious need for a few veterans along the offensive line, and they landed another big one today.

Brad Davis got in on the party late, but has landed two massive additions. The Tigers domination of the transfer portal continues as we get closer and closer to the portal closing on December 29th.