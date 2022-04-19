LSU lands former Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks

LSU bolstered its remade secondary Tuesday with the addition of graduate transfer defensive back Sevyn Banks.

The former Ohio State cornerback visited Baton Rouge the first week of April to take in practice and meet with members of the Tigers' new staff in Brian Kelly's first spring.

Kelly alluded days later that the program would likely use at least one of its four remaining available scholarship slots for the 2022 class to help shore up the still-thin position group.

"It's been difficult," the former Notre Dame coach said April 9 after updating the status of Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse . "We've been really thin at that position. It might be a position that we even look at the transfer portal to augment that position as well.

"I feel like that was the question of the question, right? Yeah, we have to continue to build there."

LSU is working to replace departed cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Cordale Flott, who entered the NFL Draft following their junior seasons; Elias Ricks, who transferred to Alabama; and departed seniors Cameron Lewis and Darren Evans.

Banks joins Bernard-Converse, former Louisiana (Lafayette) star Mekhi Garner and New Orleans natives and Arkansas transfers Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha among the defensive backs transferring to Baton Rouge.

LSU also signed cornerbacks Laterrance Welch (Acadiana), Jordan Allen (Lafayette Christian) and Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (Waxahachie, Texas) out of high school.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Banks, a native of Orlando, Fla., appeared in 36 games in four years at Ohio State, including 15 starts.

He wrapped up his career in Columbus, Ohio, with 43 tackles, including three for loss, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions.

His top statistical performance came as a junior during the Buckeyes' national runner-up campaign in 2020.

Banks started all eight contests in the pandemic-delayed season in which he recorded 23 tackles, eight breakups and the game-sealing interception in the national semifinal defeat of Clemson.

He entered this past fall on Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists, but was hindered battling through setbacks beginning with a knee injury from the spring.

Banks appeared in nine games in 2021, including six starts, eight tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

The former three-star prospect, according to Rivals, held offers from the previous LSU staff during his initial recruitment in 2018 — as well as Auburn, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina among other Power Five programs — before choosing the Buckeyes.