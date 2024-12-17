LSU lands former Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson

The LSU Tigers have been on a heater in the transfer portal, and on Monday, they continued to add to an impressive class with former Oklahoma WR, Nic Anderson .

The former Sooner had a stellar freshman season, catching 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Unfortunately, a lower body injury sidelined him for pretty much all of 2024, and then he hit the portal.

Anderson is regarded as one of the best receivers in the portal. Standing at 6-foot-4, 219-pounds, he gives the Tigers a big bodied target that they desperately need.

Anderson joins former Kentucky WR, Barion Brown, and FSU transfer, Destyn Hill, as the three transfer receivers to commit to LSU thus far. He, Brown and Aaron Anderson will form one of the best receiving trios in the SEC next season.

Brian Kelly continues to hit home runs in the transfer portal, and trust me, they're not done yet.