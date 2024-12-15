LSU lands former Rivals250 QB in transfer portal

The LSU Tigers entered the transfer portal season in need of a quarterback after losing Rickie Collins the day after the season ended. After a couple weeks of searching, the Tigers found their guy: former Rivals250 recruit, Michael Van Buren .

Van Buren committed to Mississippi State out of high school, but after one season with the Bulldogs, he hit the portal. As a true freshman, Van Buren threw for 1,886 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while punching in five more scores on the ground.

Van Buren was solid passing the ball deep, completing 14 of his 45 attempts for 562 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw two picks. Where he really excelled was in the intermediate passing game, where he completed 63% of his passes for 548 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Tigers add a young arm who has three years of eligibility remaining. When Garrett Nussmeier leaves next season, he, AJ Swann and Colin Hurley will battle it out for the QB1 spot.