LSU lands former Texas A&M TE Donovan Green

The LSU Tigers have done it again. They continue to build on their No. 1 transfer portal class by adding former Texas A&M tight end, Donovan Green .

Green ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2022 class, and as a true freshman, the former Aggie caught 22 balls for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Green tore his ACL prior to the 2023 season and it took him a bit longer to come back than originally thought, so he also didn't play much in 2024. He appeared in two games before entering the transfer portal and received interest from schools such as Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia before committing to LSU.

Green joins a LSU tight end room that was looking pretty thin. Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp is by far the most experienced player in the room followed by true freshman Trey'Dez Green. The Tigers also have a signature from JD LaFleur, the No. 1 TE in the state of Louisiana in 2025. Now, they add a fourth TE to the roster who can block and catch passes.

Donovan Green, Trey'Dez Green and Bauer Sharp will likely make up the main tight end rotation, but the question is, who will end up at TE1? My money is on Trey'Dez, but it should be a very interesting battle come the spring and fall.