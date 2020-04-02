LSU filled one of its three remaining 2020 scholarships on Thursday when graduate transfer linebacker Jabril Cox announced he's making the move to LSU via Twitter with a simple message: "Here we Geaux!!"

The former North Dakota State linebacker entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in early March with intentions of finding a Division I landing spot.

"I have had a great four years at North Dakota State. We have won three national titles, and I wouldn’t change it for the world," the 6-foot-3, 233-pound Cox said March 5 on 104.5 ESPN'S Off the Bench. "But, I think it’s time for a new journey, and to enter the transfer portal was a great decision for me to help elevate my game and compete at the highest level."

Cox told Tigerdetails he was scheduled to visit Baton Rouge on the weekend of March 14, but that's when all the COVID-19 restrictions started to happen.

Cox also previously said he has a "great relationship" with LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

“Me and him, we’ve had a great relationship … and he’s a great coach overall. My first game in the FCS was against that team. It was like my coming-out party.”

LSU only signed 22 recruits after February's National Signing Day, but are allowed to sign a total of 25. Ed Orgeron spoke after NSD about looking to fill the scholarships through the transfer portal.

Cox won three FCS National Championships while at North Dakota State and he finished the 2019 season with 92 tackles. In 45 career games, including 38 starts, Cox has 258 tackles, including 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, and nine takeaways.