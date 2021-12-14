LSU lands in-state WR Landon Ibieta

Mandeville wide receiver Landon Ibieta had a tough decision to make when it came to deciding on a college football program that suits him best and when to make the decision.

Nearly every school that offered Ibieta had some sort of coaching change, which likely benefitted LSU after the Tigers recently offered.

Ibieta flipped his commitment from Miami to LSU Tuesday and will sign with the Tigers on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

He called new Miami head coach Mario Cristobal Tuesday to inform him of his plans.