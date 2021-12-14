LSU lands in-state WR Landon Ibieta
Mandeville wide receiver Landon Ibieta had a tough decision to make when it came to deciding on a college football program that suits him best and when to make the decision.
Nearly every school that offered Ibieta had some sort of coaching change, which likely benefitted LSU after the Tigers recently offered.
Ibieta flipped his commitment from Miami to LSU Tuesday and will sign with the Tigers on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
He called new Miami head coach Mario Cristobal Tuesday to inform him of his plans.
The former Miami commitment picked up an offer from Brian Kelly, Brian Polian and the new LSU staff last Thursday then took an official visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend.
It was the dream offer Ibieta has been waiting for and with a new group of coaches in Miami, the decision became a little easier to follow his heart and stay in-state.
Ibieta recently told TigerDetails that LSU is a school he grew up watching. He loved Patrick Peterson because of his electric returns and the No. 7 jersey.
Ibieta has long been on LSU's radar, but the previous staff never officially offered until Kelly took over.