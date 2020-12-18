TigerDetails - LSU lands its 20th signee in 4-star DE Bryce Langston

LSU wrapped up the 2020 Early Signing Period in a big way when four-star Florida defensive end Bryce Langston announced his commitment and signing with the Tigers.

The Rivals250 prospect becomes the 20th early signee in the 2021 class for LSU.

For the longest time Langston was considered a Florida lean due to proximity to the Gators and he previously told Rivals he has likely visited Florida around 30 times over the years. A source on the Florida side of things confirmed that the Gators were not prepared to take Langston in December and Gators and Langston parted ways.

The Ocala (Fla.) Vangard defensive lineman has never visited Baton Rouge. He was set to take a trip in the spring but then the pandemic happened.