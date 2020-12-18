TigerDetails - LSU lands its 20th signee in 4-star DE Bryce Langston

LSU lands its 20th signee in 4-star DE Bryce Langston
LSU wrapped up the 2020 Early Signing Period in a big way when four-star Florida defensive end Bryce Langston announced his commitment and signing with the Tigers.
The Rivals250 prospect becomes the 20th early signee in the 2021 class for LSU.
For the longest time Langston was considered a Florida lean due to proximity to the Gators and he previously told Rivals he has likely visited Florida around 30 times over the years. A source on the Florida side of things confirmed that the Gators were not prepared to take Langston in December and Gators and Langston parted ways.
The Ocala (Fla.) Vangard defensive lineman has never visited Baton Rouge. He was set to take a trip in the spring but then the pandemic happened.
"I love what LSU did last year and the defense they always play," Langston told Rivals in an interview last month. "Coach O is a great coach and I like defensive line coach Johnson a lot too.
"They talk to me about the opportunity there, how I could get on the field early, and what I could do if I choose LSU. I have not been able to visit LSU because of COVID-19, but I have done a virtual visit, and I loved the dorms, the stadium, the campus and everything I saw."
IT’S OFFICIAL 💜💛 #LLW 💜 pic.twitter.com/jOtoSd9Z6F— Double Uno 💕 (@_Youngbull23) December 18, 2020