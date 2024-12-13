LSU lands its first portal player of the season

The LSU Tigers get their first commitment out of the transfer portal in the form of Oklahoma tight end, Bauer Sharp . They fill a massive need at the tight end position.

The former Sooner caught 42 of his 55 targets for 324 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. The Tigers locked him up in their season finale win over Oklahoma, holding him to one catch for four yards (both season-lows) and forcing him to throw a wild interception on a trick play.

LSU is very fond of Sharp's ability to block, specifically in the run game. On Friday, Brian Kelly was asked about Sharp and why they brought him in.

"He's a talented player, but he has physicality, especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends, but if you really look at his body of work, it's his physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, out on the perimeter, we just love his physicality in the run game."

With the loss of Mason Taylor and Ka'Morreun Pimpton this offseason, the Tigers really needed to add at least one tight end to the mix, and they got their guy. It will be interesting to see if they still try to add another one in the portal with only three impact tight ends now on the roster.