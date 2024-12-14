LSU lands Kentucky WR transfer Barion Brown

The LSU Tigers strike in the transfer portal by snagging former Kentucky wide receiver, Barion Brown . The No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal received interest from a ton of schools, but the former Wildcat chose the Tigers.

Brown spent three years at Kentucky where he amassed 122 catches for 1,528 yards and 11 scores. His best year came as a freshman when he caught 50 balls for 628 yards and four scores. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver is a speedster who will give the Tigers another downfield threat alongside Chris Hilton.

The Tigers add a much needed WR to the mix to compliment Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas. I also wouldn't be too surprised if they add another one later on in the portal.

Brown becomes the third Tiger commit out the portal. Brian Kelly promised LSU would be more aggressive this time around, and they've already snagged the No. 2 and No. 20 players in the portal while also bringing in one of the top tight ends, Bauer Sharp.