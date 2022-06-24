LSU lands NC State slugger Tommy White, Vandy righty Christian Little

The LSU baseball program landed another pair of major roster pieces from the transfer portal Friday.

North Carolina State slugger Tommy White, who set the NCAA freshman home run record this spring, and Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little will both reportedly make the move to Baton Rouge.

White, nicknicknamed "Tommy Tanks" sent 27 pitches over the outfield walls in his first college season to eclipse a decades-old mark previously set by Georgia Southern's Todd Greene in 1990.

The 6-foot, 242-pound St. Pete Beach, Fla., native made 55 starts for the Wolfpack, primarily at designated hitter, and batted .362 with 85 hits, 12 doubles, 74 RBIs and a .757 slugging percentage.

White led all freshmen in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage and recorded hits in 45 out of his 55 games, including 26 multi-hit performances, and RBIs in 35 of the 55, including 19 multi-RBI contests.

Little threw 26 1/3 innings this spring as a sophomore for the Commodores with a 3.08 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 20 hits and eight walks.

The St. Louis native pitched primarily in relief this past season, but started 11 of his 14 appearances as a freshman in 2021.

Kendall Rogers of Division I Baseball was first to report the moves.

White and Little join former Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake and Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda as recent transfer portal victories for coach Jay Johnson and the Tigers.