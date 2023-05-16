LSU is bringing home a familiar face.

Louisiana native Logan Diggs, an alumni of Rummel, announced his decision to transfer to the Tigers after spending the last two seasons at Notre Dame.

Diggs also visited South Carolina and Ole Miss in the last few weeks.

Diggs signed with the Fighting Irish over LSU on National Signing Day in 2021 so he's extremely familiar with Brian Kelly, who at the time tweeted this about Diggs:

"He’s got make you miss ability but has the tools to leap tall buildings in a single bound."

To be fair, the Tigers didn't offer Diggs, who was already committed to Notre Dame, until one week before signing day.

Diggs led the way for the Irish last fall and played in 12 of Notre Dame’s 13 games during the 2022 season. He finished the season with 821 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and held the Irish’s longest run of the season, a 51-yard scamper against Boston College. Diggs added 10 receptions for 211 yards on the season and finished with a pair of receiving touchdowns, including a team-long 75-yard touchdown reception in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

In 2021, his freshman season, Diggs played in each of the last eight games for the Irish and carried the ball 52 carries for 230 yards (4.4 avg.) and three scores as the team’s third-leading rusher. He caught six passes for 56 yards (9.3 avg.) and a score.

At Rummel, he ran for 646 yards on 104 carries and seven touchdowns, and caught 18 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season. As a junior, he helped Rummel to a 13-0 record and a state championship. In 2019, he ran for 924 yards on 15 carries and five touchdowns, while hauling in 18 receptions for 186 yards and four touchdowns.