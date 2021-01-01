TigerDetails - LSU starts 2021 with a big commitment from OL Kimo Makaneole

LSU started off 2021 with a much-needed big boom -- and not from fireworks.

At 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, three-star offensive lineman Kimo Makaneole announced his commitment to the Tigers, just days after backing off his pledge to Florida State.

LSU offered the 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman out of Niceville, Fla., in August and it made an immediate impact on his decision. He committed to the Seminoles in late July, but decided not to sign during the Early Signing Period.

Makaneole and his family visited Baton Rouge for the season finale against Ole Miss. It was after the weekend visit that he decided he wanted to be a Tiger.

LSU only signed one offensive lineman (Garrett Dellinger) thus far, but are still in the mix for Tristan Leigh, Eric Wilson and Jordan Moko.