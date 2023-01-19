With DeMario Tolan and Kolbe Fields hitting the transfer portal and Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones Jr. departing for the NFL, LSU found themselves with only four linebackers for the spring semester and the Tigers are looking for more.

Harold Perkins, Greg Penn III, West Weeks and Whit Weeks are the only scholarship LBs on the roster for spring ball with signee Christian Brathwaite joining the team in the summer.

Still, Matt House wants to add more and that's where the Tigers have been searching the portal to find the right fit.

Enter Omar Speights, who was a tackling machine for Oregon State over the last four years.

6-foot-1, 233-pound Speights signed with LSU. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

In his four-year career with the Beavers, he racked up 304 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups and three fumbles recovered. He was also a three-time all-conference selection.