Oregon defensive lineman transfer Bradyn Swinson is the newest LSU Tiger. He announced his commitment Tuesday night.

Swinson, who will fill that JACK/OLB role, visited LSU the weekend of Dec. 16 and was hosted by Maason Smith.

A former three-star recruit, Swinson played in 30 games over three seasons with the Ducks, recording 35 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.