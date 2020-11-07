TigerDetails - LSU lands Rivals100 safety Derrick Davis

For the second weekend in a row, the LSU Tigers have landed one of the top safety prospects in the country.

Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway's Derrick Davis picked LSU over Penn State and Ohio State Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers got a commitment from in-state safety Sage Ryan last weekend after battling Alabama for the pledge. Davis becomes the 22nd commitment in the 2021 class for LSU and the fourth safety, along with Ryan, Matthew Langlois and Khari Gee.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder visited Baton Rouge last weekend with his mom and loved the campus, food, people and vibe. Penn State was considered the favorite throughout much of Davis' recruitment due to Nittany Lions defensive backs coach Terry Smith, who is close to the Davis family.

Rivals has Davis as the fourth-ranked safety in the nation, third overall recruit in Pennsylvania and the 85th-ranked prospect nationally.