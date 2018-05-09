LSU does not often reach into the Midwest for prospects, and their recent big gets from the region have not panned out. So, when the Tigers went back to the region to take an offensive lineman it signaled this was a prospect they were very high on. On Wednesday, Muskegon, Mich., four-star offensive tackle Anthony Bradford reciprocated LSU’s interest by announcing his commitment.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Although highly-rated and heavily-recruited, Bradford has kept a low profile in the recruiting game. He doesn’t have an up-to-date Twitter account and at last check did not have a cell phone. So, learning that he took official visits to Tennessee and LSU already this spring was somewhat surprising, but not altogether shocking. The word out of Muskegon is that Bradford loves the South and he loved his official visit to Baton Rouge. After some deliberation, that was enough to produce Wednesday's commitment.

IN HIS WORDS

“They have Kardell Thomas coming in at guard, so they said that right side would be really powerful with me and him next to each other.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

We saw Bradford live in a driving rain storm against rival Mona Shores last fall and were impressed with his performance then. But, we were even more impressed with the effort he put on in the state title game last November. It is always reassuring to see a prospect’s best performances in in the biggest games. When talking about what Bradford brings to the table, you have to start with his versatility. In the SEC he would probably project best at offensive guard with his frame, strength and quick feet. However, if LSU needs him to man the right tackle position he has the length and lateral agility to do that as well. Talent and versatility in an offensive lineman who measures 6-foot-5, 320 pounds is a tremendous combination and even if Bradford is a name not many Tiger fans are familiar with, they should be ecstatic about the pick up.