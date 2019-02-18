LSU lands Texas 4-star edge rusher Alec Bryant
LSU dipped into the Lone Star State for talent once again on Monday, when outside linebacker target Alec Bryant elected to give his verbal pledge to the LSU staff.
The 6-feet-3, 230-pounder chose LSU over offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma and Oregon, among many others.
Bryant visited LSU on Monday and gave his verbal pledge to Orgeron during the visit, according to a source.
Bryant's recruitment was led by defensive line coach Dennis Johnson. Bryant is the eleventh commitment for LSU in the 2020 class, but he is the first edge rusher, which is a position of need in this recruiting cycle.
The Tigers came into Monday with 10 commitments and the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country.