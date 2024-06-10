LSU lands USF transfer pitcher Chandler Dorsey
After a disappointing end to their 2024 season, LSU head coach Jay Johnson and the Tigers picked up some good news via the transfer portal on Monday afternoon with USF transfer pitcher Chandler Dorsey announcing his commitment to the Tigers.
Meet Chandler Dorsey
The 6-foot-4, 222-pound righty from Lakeland, Florida was one of South Florida's top bullpen arms in 2024. The sophomore led USF with 26 relief appearances in 2024 as the Bulls' primary closer going 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA.
By the Numbers
|ERA
|Whip
|Opponent Batting Avg.
|Strikeouts
|
3.60
|
1.20
|
.180
|
40
Scouting Report
Dorsey was considered one of the top pitching prospects in the transfer portal. He generates exceptional extension and angle due to his 6-foot-4 frame, allowing the heater to play up with rising life through the zone. He commands the pitch well to both sides of the plate. His fastball can consistently hit 95-96 reaching the upper 90's at times. He's continued to refine his changeup which highlights some cutting action to help keep opposing batters off balance.
With solid command on both sides of the plate and a continued approach at improving his pitching arsenal, Dorsey gives LSU another arm at a position of need following some struggles from the Tigers pitching staff in 2024.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage