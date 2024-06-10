After a disappointing end to their 2024 season, LSU head coach Jay Johnson and the Tigers picked up some good news via the transfer portal on Monday afternoon with USF transfer pitcher Chandler Dorsey announcing his commitment to the Tigers.

Meet Chandler Dorsey

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound righty from Lakeland, Florida was one of South Florida's top bullpen arms in 2024. The sophomore led USF with 26 relief appearances in 2024 as the Bulls' primary closer going 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA.



By the Numbers

Chandler Dorsey 2024 Stats ERA Whip Opponent Batting Avg. Strikeouts 3.60 1.20 .180 40

