Damone Clark has been eager to make as much of an impact as possible from the moment he arrived to LSU.

And Saturday, in his biggest opportunity to date, the junior linebacker rose to the occasion with nine tackles in his first career start.

"It's a surreal moment finding out that I was gonna start," he said, following the Tigers' 55-3 rout of Georgia Southern. "I was a little nervous, but like I said, I just thank the coaches. I really learned a lot just by being patient. If you'll be patient, good things come to you. But if you rush, you're not gonna really get it."

Clark said he wasn't informed of his position in the lineup until a few minutes before the game.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound athlete battled with older teammates Michael Divinity Jr., Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen throughout camp.

Divinity, a returning starter, sat the season opener as the result of an issue coach Ed Orgeron said was being handled "in-house."

But Clark stepped into the middle of the defense and helped anchor a Tigers effort that held the Eagles to just 98 total yards.

"Like I said in every interview: Watch out for Damone Clark," Orgeron smiled. "I look at the linebacker grades on a daily basis, and I see some 67 percents, 67 percents, and I see 100 (percent) by Damone Clark every day. And he came to work, he showed (defensive coordinator) Dave (Aranda) he could play tonight. And I think he's gonna be a tremendous LSU linebacker."