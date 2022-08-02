LSU LB Greg Penn flourishing, looking for big role under Matt House
The 2021 LSU season didn't go how Greg Penn III envisioned his freshman year would, but no one could have predicted a 6-7 finish ending with Ed Orgeron's departure and Kansas State beating the Tige...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news