TigerDetails - LSU LB Jabril Cox misses Pro Day with slight hamstring strain

One of the nine now-former LSU standouts expected to participate in the program's Pro Timing Day will miss Wednesday's workouts.

Lineback Jabril Cox shared a statement Wednesday morning that "a slight hamstring strain" suffered during training will hold him out of the event.

The one-year starter in Baton Rouge after a championship- and award-winning career at North Dakota State said he still hopes for the opportunity to showcase himself later in the process, once fully healthy.

"With this happening recently and I'm recovering quickly, I was advised by the doctor not to participate today since I'm only a few weeks out from being 100%," Cox said in the message addressed to LSU teammates, coaches and NFL personnel. "We are planning on hosting another Pro Day at LSU prior to the draft, where my goal is to go through a full combine program for the NFL teams.

"We have video-taped my mock combines during training, which will show my strong workout and will be distributed to teams. Thank you for your prayers and support."

LSU shared their official measurements of Cox shortly after the start of the event.

> Height: 6 feet, 3 1/8 inches

> Weight: 232 pounds

> Arm: 32 3/8 inches

> Wing: 79 inches

> Hand: 9 inches

Eight other Tigers are still scheduled to participate in the morning's activities.

Stay tuned for results from wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Racey McMath, punter Zach Von Rosenberg, fullback Tory Carter, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin and defensive backs JaCoby Stevens and Kary Vincent Jr.

