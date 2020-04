K'Lavon Chaisson became the second member of LSU's national championship selected Thursday in the opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the Tigers' star linebacker at No. 20, adding him to Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson whom they selected at No. 9.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow led the draft at No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, as heavily anticipated, on a busy night for SEC prospects.