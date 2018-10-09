LSU linebacker commitment Kendall McCallum is due for heart surgery on Monday.

McCallum, who hails from Oxford, Ala., revealed the news on SnapChat with the title “All Prayers Needed.”

The Rivals 3-star middle linebacker is one of two prospects at the position currently embedded in the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class. He is one of three recruits from the state of Alabama in the class along with 3-star quarterback Peter Parrish and 3-star cornerback Cordale Flott.

All three of the Alabama natives committed to the Tigers in two-week stretch back in June.

Oxford High School coach Ryan Herring told the Anniston Star that McCallum dealt with asthma issues last week, but offered little insight on the upcoming heart surgery scheduled for next week.

“If he’s got an issue, he will have,” Herring told The Star. “They may have to put heart cath (catheter) in on Monday. They have a heart monitor on him now. I hope everything is going to be OK.”

With surgery on the horizon, McCallum will not suit up for his high school football game on Friday and his status moving forward remains very unclear.