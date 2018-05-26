Heavy fog resulted in LSU’s elimination game against Florida in the SEC tournament at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium being suspended in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night with the Tigers on top 10-0.



HOW THEY SCORED

LSU third inning – Jake Slaughter doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Jack Leftwich. After Brandt Broussard and Hal Hughes struck out, Beau Jordan was hit by a pitch. Slaughter scored on a double by Antoine Duplantis. Beau Jordan and Duplantis scored on a throwing error by third baseman Jonathan India on Austin Bain’s ground ball. LSU 3, FLORIDA 0

LSU sixth inning – With one out, Daniel Cabrera singled and moved to second on a balk by Hunter McMullen. Zach Watson reached on an error by second baseman Shane Shifflett. Cabrera scored and Watson went to second on a wild pitch by McMullen. Hunter Feduccia walked and Watson advanced to third on a wild pitch by McMullen. Watson scored and Feduccia moved to second on a passed ball by Cal Greenfield. Feduccia scored on a throwing error by India on Slaughter’s ground ball. Broussard singled and Hughes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After Beau Jordan lined out to the shortstop, Slaughter and Broussard scored on a single by Duplantis. After Bain walked to load the bases, Hughes and Duplantis scored on a double by Cabrera. LSU 10, FLORIDA 0

NOTES

The game was stopped with two out in the bottom of the sixth when Florida leftfielder Austin Langworthy did not see a Cabrera fly ball which fell for a double. The game will be resumed with runners on second and third and two out in the sixth. A ten-run rule after seven innings is in effect for the tournament. . .LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Beck was the pitcher. Todd Peterson was listed as the designated hitter. Cabrera pinch-hit for Peterson in the second inning. . .Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a sixth-inning single. . .Leftwich, a freshman, had just one tough inning. He allowed two hits – both doubles by Slaughter and Duplantis – in the Tigers’ three-run third inning. Two of the three runs were unearned because of a two-out throwing error by the third baseman India. Six of LSU’s first eight outs came by Leftwich strikeout. . .The Gators fell apart in the bottom of the sixth when the Tigers scored seven runs – six unearned. Florida committed two errors, hit a batter, walked two hitters, threw two wild pitches, had a balk and a passed ball. . .Matthew Beck threw a career-high four innings. He gave up three hits, walked four and struck out three. The Gators were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position against Beck. . .Cam Sanders threw two shutout innings. He yielded one hit and struck out four batters. . .Ole Miss eliminated Auburn 7-0 on Friday afternoon. The Rebels will take on Texas A&M in a semifinal game at noon Central on Saturday.

UP NEXT

LSU will resume its elimination game against Florida in the SEC tournament at 10 a.m. Central on Saturday at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium. The winner of the LSU-Florida game will meet Arkansas in a semifinal game of the SEC tournament Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central. The Razorbacks (39-17) defeated Florida 8-2 in a winners’ bracket game Friday morning. The suspended game as well as the semifinal game will be available on the SEC Network.

-30-