After taking two of three against the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend, LSU baseball continued its ascension into the top-10 in the polls.

The Tigers ranked the following in each poll:

D1Baseball: No. 9

Baseball America: No. 12

Perfect Game: No. 8

LSU (23-10, 8-4) came into the season the preemptive No. 1 or No. 2 team but a series sweep to Texas followed by an uneven start to SEC play caused the Tigers to slip down to No. 15 in some polls.

The Tigers are on the road all week with a midweek game against Southern followed by a weekend series at Missouri starting on Friday.