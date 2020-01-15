LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips will forego his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Phillips was all over the field for the Tigers in 2019, totaling 113 tackles (56 solos, 57 assists), one sack and one forced fumble. He's the second linebacker to declare for the draft, with Patrick Queen making his announcement earlier Wednesday (Jan. 15) afternoon. The Tigers will also lose senior linebacker Michael Divinity, who graduated in December, and most likely K'Lavon Chaisson, who hasn't announced his plans as of yet.