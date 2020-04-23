While several LSU offensive lineman await calls determining their next homes, one of the group's veterans announced his own plans Thursday via social media.

Donavaughn Campbell will transfer to Louisiana Tech for his final college football season, he posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"NEXT," he posted simply with a "COMMITTED" photo, much to the excitement of teammates past, present and future.

Starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III, guard Damien Lewis and tackle Saahdiq Charles as well as the versatile Adrian Magee and Badara Traore have all concluded their careers in Baton Rouge and are awaiting professional plans.



Cushenberry, Lewis and Charles have each been projected to go during the middle rounds of this week's NFL Draft.

Campbell saw limited action off the bench in each of his four seasons at LSU, including in seven games this past season as a redshirt junior during the Tigers' national championship run.

The former Ponchatoula star announced Jan. 31 his intentions to transfer.

"First off, I would like to thank LSU for an amazing four years," Campbell posted via Twitter. "I will always cherish all the memories from my time here. I would like to thank my coaches for giving me the opportunity and fulfilling my childhood dreams of being an LSU Tiger.

"Winning a national championship at LSU is something that I will never forget. But after discussing things with my family, I've decided to graduate and finish my last year of eligibility elsewhere. LSU will always be home. Geaux Tigers!"

Campbell will join fellow 2016 LSU offensive line signee Willie Allen, who has played in 25 games the past two seasons after a redshirt year in Baton Rouge and one-year stop at Tyler Junior College in Texas.

"Welcome to the brotherhood," Allen responded to Campbell on Twitter.

Left guard Ed Ingram and right tackle Austin Deculus lead an otherwise young, but promising offensive line group returning for 2020.

Tackle Dare Rosenthal and interior lineman Chasen Hines played in a combined 16 games, including three starts by Rosenthal.

Hines also earned one start in eight appearances as a true freshman in 2018.

Rising sophomore tackle Cameron Wire and redshirt freshmen Kardell Thomas, Anthony Bradford, Charles Turner and Thomas Perry return.

Redshirt freshman Joseph Evans is transitioning from defensive tackle to offensive center, and 2020 signees Marlon Martinez, Marcus Dumervil and Xavier Hill join the mix.