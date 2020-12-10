TigerDetails - LSU looking for positivity as tall Florida task looms | Tiger Pride Podcast

Trying times seem to keep getting all the more trying by the day.

LSU (3-5) hasn't been able to get from a 55-17 loss to No. 1 Alabama (9-0) to another tall task this week in a trip to No. 6 Florida (8-1) without one more challenge or negative development after another seeming to come out daily.

Mark Clements of 225 Magazine and Baton Rouge Business Report and Jerit Roser of Tiger Details try to talk through some of the frustration and news and find some rationale for positivity.

Check out the episode in the video below, or on audio via Spotify among other platforms.

