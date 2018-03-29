“We are fourth in the SEC in hitting and we are 11th in the SEC in runs scored,” Mainieri said. “That is unacceptable. We get hits when they don’t matter. You need the ‘it’ factor to get hits when the game is on the line. We have always prided ourselves on being a tough team – hitting in the clutch the most.

“It’s a maturity issue. Some of our players are not embracing that situation at the moment. We have lost close ball games because of that. The learning process can be painful. The players do not have the big picture of how to win games. Sometimes the process goes a little slow.”

The Tigers’ last three defeats – two against Vanderbilt and one against Louisiana-Lafayette – were by one or two runs. Antoine Duplantis, the most experienced player on the team, failed to deliver the timely hit in the ninth inning against the Cajuns. He grounded out with the tying runs in scoring position.

Duplantis had a late-night meeting with Mainieri after the team returned to campus from the game against ULL. Although Duplantis is batting .324 – similar to his two previous years, he is not happy with his clutch hitting this season.

“We talked about the big spots I had this year when I didn’t come through,” Duplantis said. “I felt I’ve had a few key at-bats this year which didn’t go how I wanted. It was not the result. It was my approach.

“If I hit the ball hard and the result isn’t good, I can live with that. But, my approach hasn’t been there this year. I need to clean that up. I have to be smarter. I must go back to my old approach I had in the past. I need to simplify things and try to go the other way.”

Mainieri was frustrated with his team’s approach at the plate against UL-Lafayette relief pitcher Austin Perrin, who shut down the Tigers for three innings with a variety of off-speed pitches. LSU’s players were well aware of what they were going to get from Perrin.

“We knew the guy was throwing nothing but changeups,” Mainieri said. “We had an approach to take against him. Then, we got in the batter’s box and nobody took that approach against the pitcher. We were trying to hit the ball over the scoreboard and not going the opposite way with the pitch.”

Beau Jordan, the lone senior in the Tigers everyday lineup, acknowledged that it is not easy to execute a hitting plan during the game.

“The biggest transition a player has to make is taking your practice swing into the game,” Beau Jordan said. “Hitting is a mental thing. We have to have more timely hitting. Our pitching has been good the past two weeks. We need a better approach as a team at the plate.”

Tigers pitchers allowed a total of four runs in the last two games – both defeats. LSU hitters supported the hurlers with one run, which scored on an error. All five of the Tigers’ losses away from The Box have been by one or two runs.

“Before the season, coach (Mainieri) told us our season will be defined by what we do in one and two-run games,” Beau Jordan said. “That’s really hurting us now. If we had just a couple of more wins in those games, we’d really be sitting pretty right now.”

LSU is not in bad shape in the SEC standings after two weeks. The Tigers are 3-3 – winning the rubber game of the Missouri series and losing the rubber game of the Vanderbilt series. LSU will face a struggling Mississippi State team in the opener of their series Thursday (7 p.m. Central/SEC Network).

Starting pitcher Zack Hess, who gave up a pair of two-run homers in a 4-2 loss to Vanderbilt last Friday, is prepared to right the ship against the Bulldogs, who have lost five of their first six conference games.

“Obviously, there have been a couple of bumps in the road the last week,” Hess said. “At the beginning of the year, the pitching was not coming around and the hitters were hot. Now, the pitchers are coming around and the hitters are not coming through. We have to get everything clicking on the same page.

“We’re not satisfied with how we played the last two games. We have to continue to get better. This team has a lot of potential and there is a lot of season left.”