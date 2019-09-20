News More News
LSU loses commitment from DT Patrick Jenkins

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
LSU football looks to mark another "W" on its season calendar against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday, but they took a loss on the recruiting trail Friday night.

John Ehret three-star defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins took to Twitter and announced that he is rescinding his verbal pledge to the Tigers.

Jenkins did not give a reason for his decommitment, but stated that "after careful consideration, talks with my family and prayer I have decided to de-commit from Louisiana State University."

Jenkins was one of seven defensive line pledges for the 2020 class, which is a major position of need for Ed Orgeron and staff.

Jenkins did not name any schools in contention for his services, but a source stated that Tennessee remains in routine contact with the three-star, while Texas A&M and others are likely to get strong looks from Jenkins moving forward.


