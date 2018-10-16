LSU lost a key piece of its future secondary.



Marcus Banks, a 3-star cornerback out of Dekaney (Texas) High School, de-committed from LSU on Tuesday night. Banks has officially visited LSU in June and committed afterward, then returned for the elite high school camp. He has not back been since.

Banks took an official visit to Alabama in September and previously made an official visit to Texas A&M.

The de-commitment drops the Tigers’ seventh-ranked 2019 recruiting class to 19 total pledges and four defensive backs: 5-star Derek Stingley Jr., 4-star Dreshun Miller, 3-star Maurice Hampton and 3-star Cordale Flott.

Other names that LSU is eyeing to add to this class include 3-star Mississippi athlete Raydarious Jones and 4-star Louisiana cornerback Chester Kimbrough.