TigerDetails - LSU loses commitment of Rivals100 LB Raesjon Davis

LSU reported 20 signees during the Early Signing Period, but longtime commit Raesjon Davis was not one of them. Just a few days later, the RIvals100 linebacker announced that he was rescinding his pledge to LSU, thus opening his recruitment.



Tiger nation thank you for everything. I have had some great memories in such little time. As of now I would like to decommit from LSU and explore each of my options thoroughly. — Raesjon Davis (@raesjon1) December 21, 2020

Davis's decommitment leaves LSU with three linebackers in the 2021 class, with signatures already in for Maryland linebacker Greg Penn, Georgia's Zavier Cater and junior college signee Navonteque Strong. St. James defensive end Saivion Jones is the lone committed prospect that LSU has not reported a signature for at this stage. Jones is expected to announce his signing with LSU in the February signing period.