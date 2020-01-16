LSU loses DC Dave Aranda, who takes job at Baylor
With success comes turnover, and LSU is experiencing a lot of it in the days after its National Championship win.
The latest departure, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who has officially left the Tigers to become the head coach at Baylor, following the departure of Matt Rhule.
The Tigers have also lost passing game coordinator Joe Brady as he is now the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.
Baylor University released an official statement confirming the buzz that Aranda is the next in line to head the Bears' program.
"Today is an exciting day for Baylor," Rhoades said. "Dave is a special person who loves football and his student-athletes, is highly intellectual, and is a great mission fit for both Baylor Athletics and the University at large. Along with demonstrated success on the field, Dave shares in our vision of Preparing Champions for Life and our collective commitment to live by One Standard and in One Accord. We look forward to him carrying those values forward as the next leader of our football program. Join me in welcoming Dave, Dione, Jaelyn, Jordyn and Ronin to Waco."
In six seasons as a defensive coordinator at a Power 5 Conference school, Aranda's defenses have been ranked in the Top 12 nationally in total yards five times. His defenses have also ranked among the top 10 in scoring four of the past seven years. Since taking over as the defensive coordinator at Utah State in 2014, Aranda's defenses have given up a touchdown or less in 48 of 108 games.
"I'm excited to get started as a Baylor Bear," Aranda said. "From the outside looking in, I was so impressed watching Baylor play. Seeing the unity of the team and the togetherness of their play really illustrated a strong culture. After meeting Mack Rhoades, talking with President Livingstone and seeing Baylor's alignment from top down you can see why they have been so successful. I'm ready to touch down in Waco and get to work."