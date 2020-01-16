With success comes turnover, and LSU is experiencing a lot of it in the days after its National Championship win.

The latest departure, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who has officially left the Tigers to become the head coach at Baylor, following the departure of Matt Rhule.

The Tigers have also lost passing game coordinator Joe Brady as he is now the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

Baylor University released an official statement confirming the buzz that Aranda is the next in line to head the Bears' program.



