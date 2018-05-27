Nick Fortes and Will Golson combined for seven hits and four Ole Miss pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Rebels defeated LSU 9-1 in the Southeastern tournament championship game at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU first inning – With one out, Antoine Duplantis doubled. After Austin Bain flied out to the leftfielder, Duplantis scored on a double by Daniel Cabrera. LSU 1, OLE MISS 0

Ole Miss second inning – Golson singled and advanced to second on a ground out to the shortstop by Tim Rowe. Golson scored on a single by Chase Cockrell. OLE MISS 1, LSU 1

Ole Miss third inning – Fortes singled and stole second. Fortes moved to third on a fly out to the centerfielder by Thomas Dillard and scored on a wild pitch by Caleb Gilbert. OLE MISS 2, LSU 1

Ole Miss fourth inning – Jacob Adams doubled and went to third on a bunt single by Anthony Servideo. After Ryan Olanek popped out to the shortstop, Adams scored on an infield single by Fortes. OLE MISS 3, LSU 1

Ole Miss seventh inning – Fortes singled and Dillard walked. Fortes advanced to third and Dillard moved to second on a passed ball by Nick Coomes. After Cole Zabowski grounded out to the shortstop, Fortes and Dillard scored on a single by Golson. Rowe hit a two-run homer over the centerfield fence. OLE MISS 7, LSU 1

Ole Miss ninth inning – Zabowski singled. After Golson and Rowe struck out, pinch-hitter Michael Fitzsimmons hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. OLE MISS 9, LSU 1

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

LSU had many opportunities to have a big inning against Ole Miss. The Tigers’ best chance came in the bottom of the sixth with the Rebels on top 3-1. Reliever Will Stokes walked Bain to start the inning. Ole Miss then came with Ryan Rolison, its No. 1 starter, out of the bullpen. Cabrera reached on an error by the second baseman Adams with Bain getting to third base. Rolison got Bryce Jordan an on infield pop up. After walking Coomes to load the bases, Rolison struck out both Jake Slaughter and Hal Hughes. In the next inning, the Rebels broke the game open with a two-run single by Golson and a two-run homer by Rowe.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cam Sanders relief performance kept the Tigers in the game in the middle inning. Sanders did allow an inherited runner to score when he replaced Gilbert in the fourth. Sanders retired nine of the ten batters he faced. The one base runner was Fortes, who had a RBI infield single. Sanders struck out for hitters in his three innings. Making three relief appearances in the SEC tournament, Sanders did not allow a run in 8.1 innings.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Ole Miss 15, LSU 4

Errors: LSU 0, Ole Miss 2

Left on base: Ole Miss 10, LSU 8

Walks issued: LSU 2, Ole Miss 4

Strikeouts recorded: Ole Miss 11, LSU 9

Stolen bases: LSU 2, Ole Miss 2

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Caleb Gilbert: 3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K

Cam Sanders: 3 IP, 1 H, 4 K

OLE MISS

Nick Fortes: 4-for-4, 2 runs scored

Will Golson: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored

Tim Rowe: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Michael Fitrzsimmons: 1-for-1, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Houston Roth: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Ryan Rolison: 2 IP, 1 BB, 3 K

Greer Holston: 2 IP, 1 BB, 3 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Gilbert was the pitcher. Bryce Jordan was the designated hitter. . .The Tigers only collected two hits after their two first-inning doubles. Coomes had a double in the fourth and Broussard has a single in the fifth. . .LSU was only 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Five players were 0-for-2 with a runner in scoring position – Watson, Duplantis, Bain, Bryce Jordan and Slaughter. . .Broussard stole two bases. . .The three Ole Miss relievers – Will Stokes, Rolison and Holston – did not give up a hit. . .It was a rough outing for Gilbert, who was fortunate to be charged with only three runs in 3-plus innings. Gilbert faced 19 batters with 11 reaching base – nine hits and two hit batters. At least, Gilbert did not allow the big hit. With two runners on base, Gilbert got Zabowski to ground out to end the first. In the same situation one inning later, Gilbert retired Olenek on an infield pop up. The third inning ended with two runners on base when Gilbert struck out Cockrell. . .Devin Fontenot and Trent Vietmeier gave up the four seventh-inning runs. Fontenot retired just one of the four batters he faced. Vietmeier gave up Rowe’s two-run homer run. Clay Moffitt yielded Fitzsimmons’ home run in the ninth. . .The loss was the first for the Tigers with Paul Mainieri as coach in seven SEC tournament title game appearances. LSU’s last SEC tournament championship game defeat occurred against Alabama in 2003. . .The SEC tournament crown was the third for Ole Miss and its first since 2006. . .The Rebels are 46-15, while the Tigers are 37-25. Ole Miss won three of four games against LSU this season. . .The paid attendance was 14,126.

UP NEXT

LSU will find out in which NCAA tournament regional it will participate Monday morning. The tournament bracket will be released at 11 a.m. Central on ESPNU. The Tigers will not be a host team for the first time since 2010 when they played in the Los Angeles Regional at UCLA. LSU went 1-2 in that regional. The NCAA tournament will begin Friday.